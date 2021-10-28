Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,611 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $333,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,910,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $419.93. The company had a trading volume of 70,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,347. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.37 and a 12-month high of $421.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

