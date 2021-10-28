Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.26% of Synopsys worth $107,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,801,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after buying an additional 147,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,333,000 after purchasing an additional 134,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,802,000 after acquiring an additional 165,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after purchasing an additional 388,612 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $323.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,702. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.20 and a 1 year high of $340.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.99 and its 200-day moving average is $280.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total transaction of $98,093.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,057,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

