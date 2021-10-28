Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,506 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.9% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.08% of PepsiCo worth $166,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.24. 14,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,835,959. The company has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $161.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

