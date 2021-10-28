Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 10,126 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 0.9% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.10% of Accenture worth $178,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 40,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,104,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN traded up $3.08 on Thursday, hitting $357.13. 5,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,950. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $359.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.27. The stock has a market cap of $225.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.32.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total transaction of $1,022,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,617 shares of company stock worth $7,527,608. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

