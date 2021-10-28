Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 25,801 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,801 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.6% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.05% of Eli Lilly and worth $117,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 120,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.00. 20,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,132. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $60,583,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,537,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,798,678,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

