Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 26,701 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,701 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.9% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.05% of The Procter & Gamble worth $166,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 749,224 shares of company stock worth $106,932,298. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,681. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The company has a market capitalization of $344.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

