Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 40,415 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,103 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 40,415 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.36% of Best Buy worth $103,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 384.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.61. 12,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,175. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

