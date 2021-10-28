Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 954 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $177,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $7.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,921.33. The stock had a trading volume of 24,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,443. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,812.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2,593.17. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,514.62 and a 52 week high of $2,982.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,129.77.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 532,451 shares of company stock worth $528,366,645. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

