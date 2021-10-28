Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,229 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $81,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,914,319,000 after buying an additional 380,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,413,763,000 after buying an additional 445,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after buying an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.55. 23,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,446. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $249.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.67. The firm has a market cap of $181.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.75.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

