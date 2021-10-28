Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,461,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 0.6% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.10% of Raytheon Technologies worth $124,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.25 and a 200 day moving average of $85.37. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

