Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,163 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Global Payments worth $83,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.85.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN opened at $144.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.32 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

