Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Up 168.1% in October

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 168.1% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $32.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,973 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.67% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

