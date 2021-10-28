Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,388 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.33% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period.

RYLD opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $25.71.

