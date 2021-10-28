Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Trading Up 2%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.21 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 86,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 272,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDOC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 51,412 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.