Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Update

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the September 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GXTG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period.

GXTG traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.75. 13,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,306. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15.

