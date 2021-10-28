Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Holdings Decreased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,820 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $27,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

BATS:PFFD opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

