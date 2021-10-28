Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,820 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $27,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 121,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $1,644,000. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 124,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 127,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

