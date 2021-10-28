GlobalBoost-Y Trading 7.3% Lower This Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 28th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $24,680.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0602 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,820.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.56 or 0.07006810 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00314833 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.59 or 0.00957893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00085080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.02 or 0.00440671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00266465 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.34 or 0.00238971 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

