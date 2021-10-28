Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) Director Acquires C$22,200.00 in Stock

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) Director Zara Elizabeth Boldt bought 37,000 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$53,400.

Shares of TSE GSV traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 51,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,880. The company has a market capitalization of C$207.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.54 and a 1-year high of C$1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.67.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.