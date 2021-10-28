Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 209,288 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,455,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $78,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $43.62 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.64.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

