Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 47,841 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Five Below worth $79,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 1,186.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

FIVE stock opened at $192.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.80 and its 200 day moving average is $193.80. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $130.59 and a one year high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.