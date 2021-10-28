Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 49,647 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 49,647 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of The Blackstone Group worth $80,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $136.49 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $143.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

