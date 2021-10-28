Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.93% of Cinemark worth $76,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after buying an additional 82,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after buying an additional 258,796 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,529.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 159,060 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

NYSE CNK opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

