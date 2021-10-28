Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,645 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $76,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.16 and a fifty-two week high of $62.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

