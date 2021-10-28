Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,198,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 926,579 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Invitae worth $74,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 1.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 0.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 38.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVTA opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.84.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $76,565.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $234,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,771. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVTA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

