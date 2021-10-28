Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 978,383 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 978,383 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Select Medical worth $80,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2,313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,821 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 84,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 116,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 35,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,683,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

