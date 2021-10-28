Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 102,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.56% of Leidos worth $79,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 49.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth $3,414,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 43.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 265,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after buying an additional 79,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 356.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.0% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 58,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $98.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

