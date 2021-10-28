Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 109.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 320,132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $77,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $119.78 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $130.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

