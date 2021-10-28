Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $73.32 Million Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 708,649 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.88% of Arconic worth $73,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,033,000 after buying an additional 2,276,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arconic by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,527,000 after buying an additional 173,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arconic by 3,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,995,000 after buying an additional 1,686,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Arconic by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,516,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,027,000 after buying an additional 111,627 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arconic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,355,000 after buying an additional 101,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.94.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

