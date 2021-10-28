Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $73.84 Million Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,930,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858,005 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Qualtrics International worth $73,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,115,000 after buying an additional 161,943 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,885,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after buying an additional 1,653,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,050,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XM opened at $45.23 on Thursday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

