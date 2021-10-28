Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $76.96 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86,070 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Packaging Co. of America worth $76,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth $87,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.91.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $135.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.97. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

