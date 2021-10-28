Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $77.04 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $77,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,797,807.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $2,061,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,927 shares of company stock worth $31,557,937. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.11.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $525.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.21 and a twelve month high of $532.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 125.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

