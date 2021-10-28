Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $77.86 Million Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,065,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,099,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.07% of Sunoco worth $77,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter worth $125,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

SUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

NYSE:SUN opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 434.21%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

