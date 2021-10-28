Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $78.82 Million Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,261,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 503,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of Summit Materials worth $78,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,948,000 after buying an additional 387,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after buying an additional 1,102,288 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after buying an additional 1,594,376 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,868,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,520,000 after buying an additional 110,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,733,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,660,000 after purchasing an additional 382,980 shares in the last quarter.

SUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

Summit Materials stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.29. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

