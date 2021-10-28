Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $79.02 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,030,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,226,135 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of The AES worth $79,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AES. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of The AES by 160.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The AES by 32.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of AES stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -122.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other The AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

