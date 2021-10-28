Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $79.88 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,414,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,301,236 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Gentex worth $79,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Gentex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Gentex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Gentex by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 144,854 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

