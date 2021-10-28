Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $81.03 Million Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745,297 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 382,084 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.84% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $81,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANF. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,580,000 after purchasing an additional 96,234 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 48,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 145,555 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

