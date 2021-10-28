Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,843,763 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Barrick Gold worth $79,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOLD. Raymond James set a $27.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.