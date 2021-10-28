Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,398,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Ozon worth $81,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ozon by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ozon by 35,912.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 44,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ozon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 150,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ozon alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OZON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ozon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

NASDAQ:OZON opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.60. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON).

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.