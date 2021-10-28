Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $75.24 Million in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,432,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.99% of DLocal at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. DLocal Limited has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLO shares. HSBC upped their target price on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

