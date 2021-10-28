Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,932,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,133 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.89% of CVB Financial worth $80,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,278,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in CVB Financial by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CVB Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.