Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 81,555 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of NetApp worth $81,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NTAP opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $94.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

