Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,167 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.50% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $76,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 265.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 788.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 134.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 341.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $70.92 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $73.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

