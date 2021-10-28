Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,310,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,317 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.44% of CNX Resources worth $72,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,483,000 after buying an additional 1,100,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,664,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,971,000 after buying an additional 253,102 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,518,000 after buying an additional 58,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,332,000 after buying an additional 143,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist raised their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.