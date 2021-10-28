Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,951,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115,737 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.71% of Air Lease worth $81,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 85.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3,783.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Air Lease stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.61 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.