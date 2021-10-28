Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 160,881 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 726,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Crown worth $74,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 178,500 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Crown by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,679,000 after buying an additional 257,198 shares during the period. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 313,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $102.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.00.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.