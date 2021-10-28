Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 231,687 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 866,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $73,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RCL opened at $83.49 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

