Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 314,459 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 314,459 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.91% of Community Bank System worth $77,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,949,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,371,000 after purchasing an additional 71,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,213,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,033,000 after acquiring an additional 137,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,400,000 after buying an additional 87,348 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 869,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,724,000 after purchasing an additional 330,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $70.11 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

