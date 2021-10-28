Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 57,218 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,358,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,218 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.93% of Banner worth $73,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Banner by 131.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Banner by 351.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth about $236,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BANR. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

