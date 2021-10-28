Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 72,038 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,038 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of CBRE Group worth $78,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after buying an additional 3,071,977 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,536,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,374,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in CBRE Group by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,094,000 after buying an additional 870,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $103.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $106.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average of $90.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.